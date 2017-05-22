Swift to capitalise on popularity

AN all-new Suzuki Swift — on sale in Britain from June 1 — is welcome because of the durable popularity of this model.

This new generation of the Swift debuted in Japan at the end of last year. The hatchback is built on what is called the Heartect platform.

This production platform came to fruition in 2015. It is the same lightweight platform used for the production of Suzuki hatchbacks Baleno and Ignis.

It is equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Dualjet petrol engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet Turbo petrol engine for the Japanese market.

Ahead of its UK launch, Suzuki has announced UK pricing for the all-new Swift.

The range starts with the SZ3 and pricing is as follows:

l 1.2-litre SZ3 Dualjet — manual transmission, £10,999

l 1.0-litre SZ-T Boosterjet — manual transmission, £12,999

l 1.0-litre SZ5 Boosterjet SHVS — manual transmission, £14,499

l 1.0-litre SZ5 Boosterjet — automatic transmission, £15,849

l 1.2-litre SZ5 SHVS ALLGRIP — manual transmission, £15,499

Metallic paint is a £485 option and dual-tone metallic paint is £650.

If customers want to replace their Swift after three years, residual value specialists CAP have set a forecast retained value of 41 per cent for the SZ3 after three years or 60,000 miles — a higher mileage, Suzuki says, than many owners would cover.

The SZ-T model is only slightly behind at 39 per cent, which Suzuki says places the Swift ahead of its main competitors.

Standard equipment for all Swift models in the range is comprehensive and the SZ3 model with 1.2-litre Dualjet engine and manual transmission includes six airbags, air-conditioning, leather steering wheel, DAB radio with Bluetooth and four speakers, rear privacy glass, LED daytime running lights, 15-inch wheels, body-coloured door mirrors and front electric windows.

The SZ-T model is available with 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine and manual transmission adds rear view camera, smartphone link display audio, 16-inch alloy wheels and front fog lamps glass.

Meanwhile, the SZ5 adds auto air-conditioning, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, satellite navigation, advanced forward detection system, keyless entry and start and rear electric windows. The SZ5 is available with a six-speed automatic transmission as an option.

At just 3,840mm long, the new Swift is 10mm shorter than the outgoing model, while its wheelbase is 20mm longer, creating more interior room including 25 per cent more luggage capacity at 265L, or 54 litres more.

It is also 15mm lower and 40mm wider, further accentuating its low and wide stance.

Additionally, the European Swift has a wider front and rear track than the Japanese domestic model.

All-new Suzuki Swift

l Available as a five-door model only, priced from £10,999 for SZ3 model

l Strong CAP residual value forecast of 41 per cent over three years / 60,000 miles for SZ3 model

l 90hp 1.2-litre four cylinder Dualjet engine offers CO2 emissions of 98g/km and 65.7mpg for the manual transmission model

l 111PS 1.0-litre three cylinder Boosterjet turbo engine offers CO2 emissions of 104g/km and 61.4mpg for manual transmission model

l Boosterjet engine now available with Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid system (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) offering CO2 emissions of 97g/km

l Global Swift sales of 5.4 million units since 2005

l Manufactured for Europe at the Sagara plant in Japan