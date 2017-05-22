Motorists cut back

MORE than one in three car owners have started cutting back on driving to save money as motoring costs increase, a new survey claims.

Insurance market research firm Consumer Intelligence says a combination of car insurance and tax increases, coupled with rising petrol prices, is putting the squeeze on motorists — with 34 per cent claiming to have cut back on driving as a result.

In London, where drivers last year spent an average of 73 hours stuck in rush hour congestion, the figure was 42 per cent.