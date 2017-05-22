Motorists cut back

Swift to capitalise on popularity
AN all-new Suzuki Swift — on sale in Britain from June 1 — is welcome because of the durable ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
22/05/2017
MORE than one in three car owners have started cutting back on driving to save money as motoring costs increase, a new survey claims.
Insurance market research firm Consumer Intelligence says a combination of car insurance and tax increases, coupled with rising petrol prices, is putting the squeeze on motorists — with 34 per cent claiming to have cut back on driving as a result.
In London, where drivers last year spent an average of 73 hours stuck in rush hour congestion, the figure was 42 per cent.
Swift to capitalise on popularity
AN all-new Suzuki Swift — on sale in Britain from June 1 — is welcome because of the durable ... [more]
'Refreshed' Sorento will add new colour options
THERE is a new Kia Sorento on the way — though it is not expected to see any “major changes on the ... [more]
MORE than one in three car owners have started cutting back on driving to save money as motoring ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Henley Royal Regatta: Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters
Location Cheltenham
• RECRUITING NOW FOR • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal Regatta is ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Property Administrator We are looking for a Property Administrator to provide efficient and proactive administrative ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...