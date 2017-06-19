New model's extra oomph is apparent

LAST year was a very good year for Škoda’s Yeti SUV (sport utility vehicle), which since its launch in the UK in 2009 has enjoyed huge sales success.

The year 2016 saw Škoda record its best ever for the Yeti in Britain, with more than 13,600 being registered in the UK in those 12 months alone.

Now Škoda adds SE Drive and SE L Drive models to the Yeti range, and this week I have been driving the excellent Yeti Outdoor SE L Drive.

SE L models add more top features, including bi-xenon headlamps, full leather upholstery, heated front seats, cornering front fog lights, Hill hold control and off-road button (Yeti Outdoor 4x4 models only).

The Yeti is actually available in four trim levels: S, SE, SE L, Monte Carlo and Laurin & Klement (Yeti Outdoor only). All models are fitted with manual air conditioning, curtain airbags, ESC stability control, alloy wheels and Bluetooth.

Mid-specification SE models add, among other features, dual-zone air conditioning with humidity sensor and control, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and a removable LED lamp in the luggage compartment.

Monte Carlo models add a sporting twist thanks to a package of design features including 17-inch black Origami wheels, black roof and door mirrors, bi-xenon headlights and sports seats.

The range-topping Laurin & Klement model is available in Yeti Outdoor form only and adds a host of luxury features including LED rear lights, full brown leather upholstery with L&K logos and stitching, Amundsen satellite navigation, DAB radio, panoramic sunroof and park assist. Based on SE and SE L models, the SE Drive adds £2,295 of extra equipment for just £935 over the price of the SE it is based on, while SE L Drive offers extra kit worth £1,850 for £755 more than the standard SE L.

Revised in 2014, its new exterior design, upgraded interior and enhanced specification levels mean the Yeti has a strong following with UK buyers impressed with its on-road performance, practicality for family life and tough styling.

Specification of the Yeti SE includes dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensors and Bluetooth telephone connectivity.

SE Drive adds Amundsen satellite navigation with DAB radio, auto-dimming rear view mirror, heated windscreen, heated front seats and front parking sensors.

New seat upholstery and distinctive 17-inch Matterhorn alloy wheels further distinguish SE Drive models.

Based on the SE L trim, SE L Drive models benefit from all of the above plus leather upholstery, LED rear lights, part silver roof rails, 17-inch Origami alloy wheels and bi-xenon headlights.

The Yeti SE Drive and SE L Drive are available with three engines: two diesels and one petrol.

For the 1.2 TSI petrol engine model, buyers can choose from a six-speed manual or six-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The 2.0-litre TDI comes with a manual gearbox and the option of four-wheel drive.

Those choosing the more powerful version of the 2.0-litre TDI will benefit from four-wheel drive as standard.

This extra oomph is immediately apparent to the driver of the more powerful 2.0-litre TDI. This car tackles long gradients with real gusto, proving good engine torque (pulling power), which after all is what counts.

There’s plenty of family space here too. The rear passenger compartment features Škoda’s innovative Varioflex seating arrangement.

This simple-to-use system allows the seats to be moved forwards, backwards, reclined individually, rolled up or completely removed.

This means rear seat passengers can find the most comfortable seating position while maximising the load space in the boot of the car.

Rear passengers get a good view thanks to seat bases that are mounted 20mm higher than those in the front.

A feature more commonly associated with more expensive SUVs, this “platform” seating also makes access to the rear seats even easier.

Finally, the big 416 litre boot (seats up) can easily accommodate buggies, shopping and everything else for family needs.

Folding the rear seats down boosts the Yeti’s load capacity to 1,760 litres – a figure Škoda says many large estate cars struggle to match.

Škoda Yeti Outdoor SE L Drive

l Up to £2,295 worth of extra equipment for £935

l SE Drive and SE L Drive based on SE and SE L trims

l Choice of three engines: 1.2-litre TSI petrol, two 2.0-litre TDI diesels with front or

four-wheel drive and manual or DSG (direct-shift gearbox) automatic transmissions

l Prices start at £20,095