Concours spectacular

CONCOURS of Elegance has revealed the full list of spectacular cars which will appear at Hampton Court in less than a month’s time.

Taking place from September 1-3, this celebration of automotive elegance, style and passion will feature more than 60 of the rarest and most exclusive cars ever produced, including a Tatra 77.

The Tatra 77, launched in March 1934, was the world’s first series production aerodynamic designed car.

From iconic pre-1914 automobiles to limited edition sports and supercars of the 21st century, each of the Concours of Elegance cars has a remarkable story to tell. Star cars include the first automobile ever to get a speeding ticket, the 1896 Arnold Benz Motor Carriage, a host of Le Mans hero Jaguar D-types and the UK debut of the incredible Maserati A6G “Barn Find”.

In addition, there will be a brace of rare and important Aston Martins — from the 1923 ‘Clover Leaf’ to the DBR09/01 racer — and a stampede of Ferraris to celebrate the Prancing Horse’s 70th anniversary.

Concours of Elegance has picked out a handful of the incredible cars confirmed to appear in the Hampton Court Palace Gardens.