Kia performance gives itself Sportage chance

IN a month where the UK car market was down 9.3 per cent, Kia Motors posted another successful month of sales with the Kia Sportage contributing 3,155 units, putting it firmly in the top ten bestsellers in the UK.

Kia’s total sales topped 7,155 in July with Sportage taking the top spot, helped by the recently introduced all-new Picanto which sold nearly 1,000 units in July alone, and cee’d which continues to be a favourite with business and retail customers. Kia’s July sales bring the year to date figure to 57,805, more than 4,000 (4,045) units more than at the same time in 2016. It also sees Kia’s market share increase to 3.7 per cent.

Kia Motors’s president and chief executive Paul Philpott said: “We are delighted to once again be in the top 10 bestsellers with our ever successful Sportage, which along with other important products helped us post another month of pleasing results despite the tough market conditions. Our dealer partners have all worked incredibly hard for this result and we remain on track to achieve our full year plan of 92,000 units, which would be another record for Kia.”

The rest of the year looks positive, with the introduction of the all-new Kia Stonic, a vehicle which has high volume potential, and the Kia Stinger which is set to raise Kia’s brand awareness and introduce the brand to yet another segment.