Fresh design oozes charisma to match reliable reputation
ON a mountain road on the beautiful, volcanic island of Madeira I first recall testing a Honda ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
14/08/2017
Manual
Colour: Rallye Red
Price of test car: £25,405
Sport Plus features include:
Smart entry and start
Blind spot information
Heated front seats
Sunroof
Wireless charging
High powered 11-speaker audio
Max speed: 137mph (manual transmission)
0-62mph: 8.3 seconds
Economy: 48.7mpg (combined cycle, manual transmission)
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Sport Plus
Pleasure to be part of VW 'family'
I HAVE owned two in the past and would not mind owning another: there’s something unique about the ... [more]
