New Škoda has the wind in its sails

ŠKODA is launching a new compact SUV, the Karoq, at the Frankfurt Motor Show — which opened yesterday and runs until Sunday, September 24.

The Škoda Karoq will be making its public debut and in a first for the Czech carmaker the car is equipped with a digital instrument panel.

The SUV also comes fully networked with an LTE module and Škoda Connect.

Škoda says the compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. The long wheelbase of 2,638 millimetres guarantees plenty of room for passengers.

The boot has a volume of 521 litres with the rear seats in the default position. Folding the rear seats forward increases the boot capacity to 1,630 litres.

Škoda has incorporated several “Simply Clever” ideas into the new compact SUV including the virtual pedal, which opens the boot hands-free, and the optional VarioFlex back seats.

The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats that can be individually adjusted and completely removed — the compact SUV is then converted into a van with a maximum load volume of 1,810 litres.

This is the first time a fully customisable digital instrument panel has been offered in a Škoda. The displays can be personalised and are linked to the infotainment system. The Karoq offers the latest infotainment systems. All capacitive touch displays feature Škoda’s characteristic glass design.

Passengers are always online thanks to the LTE module and WLAN hotspot, to which each passenger’s mobile device can connect. The new mobile online services of Škoda are divided into two categories: the Infotainment Online services provide the information and navigation while the Care Connect services provide assistance in breakdowns and emergencies. Additional online services are available via the Škoda Connect app, enabling users to remotely check, configure and find the car via their smartphone.

Intelligent networking between car and smartphone reaches a new level in the Škoda Karoq. The phone box with inductive charging links the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

The Karoq also offers new driver assistance systems. Among others, Park Assist, Lane Assist and the traffic jam assistant enhance driving comfort.

Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with innovative pedestrian protection and the emergency assistant increase safety on the road.

The compact SUV offers a comfortable light concept with full-LED headlights and rear lights, as well as ambient lighting for the interior.

Five engine variants are available, including two petrol engines and three diesel engines.

Both petrol engines and two of the diesels are new. The displacement capacities are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 litres.

With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all powertrains can be ordered with a manual six-speed gearbox or seven-speed DSG.

Driving profile selection with the modes Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) is available on request.