TVR unveils its 'awesome and brutal' British muscle car

TVR unveiled its all-new sports car, the TVR Griffith, at the recent Goodwood Revival.

The Griffith is the first new TVR to be launched since the company was resurrected in British hands.

The new Griffith’s exterior has been designed to be as striking as it is aerodynamically efficient.

The sports car silhouette is accented with deep air intakes, generating high levels of downforce and cooling.

Only the second front-engined production car to feature a flat floor, the new TVR Griffith has a full ground-effect aerodynamic package to ensure that the car remains stable at high speeds and delivers exceptional handling abilities.

Employing Gordon Murray Design’s innovative iStream architecture with carbon composite structure and body panels, the new TVR Griffith weighs just 1,250kg, offers exceptional torsional rigidity and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

Powering the new TVR Griffith is a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Cosworth-enhanced V8 engine, which enables 400bhp/tonne and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new TVR Griffith achieves a top speed of more than 200mph and accelerates from 0-60mph in less than four seconds.

TVR’s chairman Les Edgar said: “The unveiling is the culmination of nearly three years of tireless work by the team, and we’re all proud to be able to show the new TVR Griffith to the world.

“This is unmistakably a TVR — a British muscle car that’s as awesome and brutal as it is charismatic and refined.

“Importantly, the new TVR offers levels of technical sophistication, comfort, reliability and practicality never seen by the brand before.”

The new TVR Griffith was presented in Launch Edition specification, which included a full leather interior and custom alloy wheels, as well as Launch Edition paint options and a bespoke infotainment system.

Starting from £90,000, production of the new TVR Griffith Launch Edition will begin in late 2018.

For more information on the TVR Griffith, visit www.tvr.co.uk