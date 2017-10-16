Launch of Peugeot's new SUV was a family affair

COMPETITION in the all-important European and UK SUV (sports utility vehicle) sector has hotted up in recent months as manufacturers bring together each of their “families” of vehicles in this sector.

Peugeot is no exception and this week came to the Cotswolds for the launch of its all-new Peugeot 5008 SUV.

The French car maker says the new 5008 “breaks new ground as a large seven-seater SUV in the C segment”.

Certainly it is packed with technical gear and feels overwhelmingly comfortable and luxurious for a competitively priced SUV.

To get this level of interior equipment, excellent comfort and sophisticated design features, you would have had to pay a lot more money.

But the 5008, as I experienced after driving both diesel and petrol versions at the UK launch, should prove like its smaller sister model, the 3008, a strong contender. I think on this first drive I preferred the diesel version, which seemed to have more “grunt” and willingness to go. Both models “leapt forward” when in sport mode. For me, though, with the diesel there was definitely more “driver involvement”.

The Peugeot 5008 SUV includes the latest digital version of the Peugeot

i-Cockpit, Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2) and lots of high-tech features that enhance comfort and safety.

And Peugeot is marketing the car as “a superbly practical vehicle”. Fitted with seven seats, Peugeot compares it with “the best people-carriers”.

With its compact steering wheel, a large eight-inch touchscreen dashboard and a 12.3in high-resolution digital head-up display, the new Peugeot features state-of-the-art graphics and animations.

With Peugeot i-Cockpit Amplify (available on GT and GT Line versions), drivers can “enjoy a richer driving experience that stimulates four senses at once”:

• Sight, by adjusting screen colour and compartment lighting intensity.

• Hearing, via musical ambience settings.

• Touch, through five different multi-point seat massage programs.

• Smell, with a fragrance diffuser.

There is a new electric impulse automatic gearbox control that complements the clean, modern interior, designed in a combination of leather and chrome materials. At 4.64m, the overall length of the vehicle is 19cm longer than the all-new 3008 SUV and 11cm longer than the original 5008.

Peugeot says this extra length gives passengers “a more spacious, comfortable ride experience”.

There are three matching, separate, folding seats in the second row, adjustable in length and inclination, plus two removable, separate, folding seats in the third row and the biggest boot capacity in class (1,060 litres).

The foldable front passenger seat offers the option to carry especially long loads of up to 3.20m and a practical hands-free, motorised tailgate (standard on the GT version) opens and closes quickly when activated by foot motion sensor.

The front of the vehicle features a wide grille with chrome fins, while the rear design features the gloss black strip and the signature LED “claw effect” rear lights.

The 5008, the new Peugeot 308 and the 3008 SUV all feature the Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2) and the very latest Euro 6.1 powertrains.

Whether the choice is petrol or diesel, all versions stand out above their competitors with engines of the same power class. CO2 emissions are 117g/km for petrol and only 106g/km for diesel.

The 5008 has body-hugging front seats featuring an optional multipoint massage system, FOCAL Premium Hi-Fi system, a large panoramic opening glass roof, Mirror Screen function and Connected 3D Navigation (with TomTom Traffic).

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems offer a wide range of high-tech features including Advanced Grip Control, Automatic Emergency Braking System, Active Lane Keeping Assistance, and Driver Attention Warning.

I hope to bring you a fuller report when I test drive the 5008 SUV in the near future.

Prices for the new 5008 SUV range from £24,495 to £35,695.