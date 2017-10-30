Monday, 30 October 2017

Buying cheaper tyres is not safest solution

TYRESAFE is reminding Britain’s motorists to make safety their primary concern when replacing their tyres.

Part worn tyres may appear to be cheaper but studies by TyreSafe and Trading Standards have found 93 per cent of part worns inspected recently have been sold illegally with more than half having safety-critical faults. However, with many drivers seeking the cheapest means to maintain their cars, part worns, often advertised with low price tags, may seem appealing.

But the lifetime cost of buying used tyres is actually higher, at £6.33 per mm compared with £5.32 for a new tyre. The false economy of buying part worns is further highlighted by the poor quality of service and expertise of those fitting the tyres.

Motoring

