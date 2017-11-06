Monday, 06 November 2017

Capital's toxin tax threatens to harm the economy, say hauliers

THE Road Haulage Association is warning that the London economy risks being damaged by the new toxin tax and the planned ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) being imposed by London mayor Sadiq Khan.

As of Monday last week, all older diesel vehicles registered in 2006 or earlier which enter the central Congestion Charge zone face paying an additional £10 toxin tax on top of the congestion and low emission zone charges.

These vehicles already pay £200 per day for driving into London’s low emission zone so the RHA, which represents Britain’s hauliers, sees it as just another tax on business in the capital.

RHA chief executive Richard Burnett said: “We fully appreciate Mayor Khan’s vision for a cleaner, healthier London. But to further penalise the industry responsible for keeping the shelves of its stores, restaurants and tourist attractions stocked is not the way to do it. It’s wrong to punish the lorry industry that moves the UK economy.

“The T-Charge on lorries is a modest tax, but the coming changes the mayor plans for ULEZ in 2019 will be a massive tax burden. It will impose taxes on those operators of lorries just a few years old who simply cannot afford replace nearly new lorries — we will see jobs lost and hauliers put out of business to achieve very modest air quality improvement.”

He added: “It will mean prices consumers have to pay rising at a time of uncertainty over Brexit that’s a threat to the UK economy.”

