Upgraded Citigo still sets the pace

THE good news is that Škoda has upgraded the Citigo — a car that I liked from the moment it hit the UK market.

I was so enamoured of this little model that I made the Škoda Citigo my car of the year in 2012.

However, the world of cars — like new technology — continues apace, and earlier this year Škoda announced that the Citigo would be launched “with three or five doors and many new design, technology and equipment features”.

The version I have been driving this week was the Škoda Citigo SE 3-door 1.0. And I have to say, this car never disappoints.

There is a new choice of three trim levels: S, SE and SE L. The Škoda Citigo is also available as a Monte Carlo edition.

The completely revised front section includes a new bonnet, a modified bumper, revamped fog lights and a redesigned radiator grille.

The headlights feature LED daytime running lights (standard from SE) and the fog lights are now available with a cornering function (optional).

And the techie stuff goes on with City Safe Drive with light and rain sensor as well as Light Assist with Coming Home function (optional from SE trim level).

The redesigned rear section features dark-tinted tail-lights (from the SE trim level upwards).

In the Style and Ambition trim levels, the roof and the wing mirrors are available in white or black as an optional extra (not applicable for the body colours Sunflower Yellow and Dark Sapphire Blue).

On the wheel front, 14-, 15- and 16-inch alloys are available. The new 15-inch Conan alloy wheel (optional for SE L trim level) is available in silver. Body colour-wise, the vibrant standard colour Kiwi Green replaces the metallic colour Spring Green.

The interior of this remarkable small car just got bigger, as did the boot capacity.

And the following has to be a plus especially for me because I have always found access to back seats of three-door cars difficult.

But Škoda presents an EasyEntry function in the three-door version (standard in SE and SE L trim levels) that makes it easier for passengers to get into the back.

The dashboard’s instrument cluster with speed indicator, rev counter and fuel gauge comes in a new design and is available in two different versions.

The standard three-spoke steering wheel bearing the Škoda logo is now available as a multifunction steering wheel with leather cover (standard for SE L). Its buttons allow control of the radio and paired phone without the driver having to remove their hands from the steering wheel.

The new-generation Blues and Swing radio and infotainment systems offer many connectivity options — ranging from an aux-in socket to an SD card slot and a USB port.

The Swing variant additionally features a colour display, six speakers and a Bluetooth connection, meaning the Swing infotainment system can be paired with the smartphone.

The Move&Fun App, which runs on the iOS and Android operating systems, provides navigation, a driving data display, hands-free phone calls and tips for efficient driving as well as playing music and the radio.

A Maxi-DOT trip computer display is available as an optional extra on SE L and Monte Carlo trim levels.

The emergency brake helps to prevent rear-end collisions in city traffic. The assistance feature is automatically active at speeds up to 19mph.

Standard equipment includes four airbags, electromechanical power steering, automatic activation of the hazard lights in the event of emergency braking, Hill-Hold Control and tyre pressure monitoring.

Now we come to the genius of the three-cylinder engines that are used in the Citigo. The cylinder capacity is 1.0-litre (999cc) in each case. Despite the small cylinder capacity, these engines are more than willing to perform with high torque (pulling power) and low noise levels yet high efficiency.

In addition, models at all trim levels can be equipped with GreenTech fuel-saving technology as an option. The Citigo comes with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an automated shift gearbox.

I like Škoda’s so-called Simply Clever features in their cars.

This includes everything from an umbrella under the passenger seat to a removable waste bin.

But there’s more and they are worth listing. They include storage nets on the inner side of the front seats’ backrests (standard from SE), ticket holder on the windscreen and sun visor, cup holder between the front seats, 1.5-litre bottle holder in the storage compartments of the front doors, variable boot floor, boot nets and hooks for securing luggage, storage compartments beside the rear seats (three-door model).

In total, the three-door and five-door models each offer 16 “Simply Clever” features.

Škoda Citigo SE 3-door

⚫ Engine: 1.0 MPI 60PS

⚫ Transmission: five-speed manual

⚫ Colour: Sunflower Yellow

⚫ Combined mpg: 64.2mpg

⚫ CO2 emissions: 101 g/km

⚫ Max speed: 100mph

⚫ 0-62mph: 14.4 seconds

⚫ Options fitted: special paint (£520)

⚫ Temporary space saver steel wheel (£50)