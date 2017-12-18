Differently-coloured roof is cherry on the cake for the MX-5's fans

MAZDA’S power of reinvention of the classic MX-5 sports car should never be underestimated.

The latest incarnation of this truly great sports car has again wowed the car-buying public around the world.

At a recent Mazda driving day in the Cotswolds, I had a great drive in the new MX-5.

I said that Mazda’s long-term strategy cited driving pleasure — “the fundamental appeal of the automobile” — to help shape the future of cars, adding: “Look no further than an open-top drive in the MX-5 to fulfil the pleasure aspect.”

So it is little surprise — and with some excited anticipation — that Mazda will bring out another MX-5 version next spring with the launch of the new Z-Sport special edition.

On sale from March 1, this exclusive model catches the eye already because of its deep cherry red fabric hood, 17in black BBS wheels and free-of-charge Machine Grey Metallic paint.

Inside, there are some sumptuous design features, beginning with the Sand Leather seats, Z-Sport floor mats and scuff plates. Each car will feature an individually numbered

Z-Sport plaque on the dash.

Exclusive to the UK with a limited production of 300 cars, the new car is based on the 2.0-litre 160ps Sport Nav.

Costing £25,595 the MX-5

Z-Sport features a limited slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace to ensure it has the dynamic excellence to match its sporty exterior looks.

The second MX-5 to wear the

Z-Sport badge, the latest car revisits a name last used on the third-generation MX-5 in 2007.

A 2.0-litre model with 17in BBS wheels, Stone Leather seats and Radiant Ebony Mica paint, the last Z-Sport’s cabin featured brushed aluminium dash inserts, alloy pedals and co-ordinated stitching on the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake.

With just 400 examples sold, the 2007 Z-Sport shared the exclusivity of next year’s new Z-Sport MX-5.

Representing the first chance to buy a current-generation MX-5 convertible with an alternatively coloured fabric roof, the Z-Sport provides customers with exterior differentiation through its unique colour hood.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda’s UK managing director, said: “The

MX-5’s new cherry-coloured roof was shown for the first time in public at the Tokyo Motor Show, where it received a very positive reception. I’m delighted that we can bring it to UK MX-5 buyers as part of the exciting Z-Sport limited edition model.

“We’ve had a long tradition of producing distinctive limited edition MX-5s that allow customers to drive a sports car with standout looks and enhanced equipment, and the new Z-Sport is one of the best yet.

“The stunning combination of the cherry red roof and Machine Grey Metallic paint make this one of the most exclusive looking MX-5s we’ve ever offered and I’m sure it will be a very popular choice when it arrives in dealerships next March.”

2018 Mazda MX-5

Z-Sport special edition

• Price: £25,595

• On sale from March 1, 2018

• Limited to just 300 cars, the Z-Sport is powered by the 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G 160ps engine.

• Features distinctive cherry-coloured roof, BBS alloy wheels and Sand Leather seats.

• Latest exclusive version of the award-winning fourth-generation MX-5 convertible.