Wednesday, 27 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Calls for 'fag packet' design of speed signs

A NEW road safety campaign is calling for a “fag packet approach” to the design of UK speed limit signs.

The idea is for images of car crashes to be used to help make drivers more instantly aware of the risks associated with their actions.

A poll of 2,000 motorists by insurance firm More Than saw 58 per cent back the radical move.

Sixty-two per cent admitted that they regularly ignore speed limit signs at present, with 25 per cent saying the threat of being ordered to attend a speed awareness course isn’t a big enough deterrent.

Kenny Leitch of More Than said: “While it may sound a particularly radical idea to introduce visual deterrents alongside speed limit signs, the adoption of a ‘cigarette-pack approach’ could be another way to tap into the human motivations that can promote good driving and prevent speeding.”

The new initiative also takes inspiration from hard-hitting TV advertising campaigns that adopted a graphic approach to warning of the dangers of speeding.

Motoring

Looking for a job?

Caretaker

Enthusiastic and committed caretaker sought. Salary: OCC G4 Scale £15,807 to £16,491 pro rata. Hours: 25 week term time;...

 

School Nurse

School Nurse  Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...

 

Sales Project Manager

Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33