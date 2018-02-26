Sport model will Jazz up range

THE news that Honda has revealed pricing for a new 2018 Jazz Sport can only be greeted with enthusiasm by fans — such as myself — of this highly practical little hatchback.

I think the new Jazz Sport — complete with a 1.5 i-VTEC engine that tops the range at £17,155 — gives a much-needed shot in the arm to this successful model.

Indeed, the Honda Jazz has been named most reliable small car in What Car? magazine’s 2017 reliability survey.

And get this for a testimonial: the survey asked owners of 14,208 cars if their cars had suffered any faults in the last 12 months.

“Not one Jazz owner who completed the survey reported any faults with their car, giving the little Japanese hatchback a perfect reliability score,” the magazine reported.

Well, you cannot argue with that. However, I would like to see a bit more “oomph” in the power department of the Jazz — and the new 1.5 engine seems to be the answer.

I think I understand that “suppression of compression” in an engine will give greater miles per gallon but is not necessarily conducive to get-up-and-go in a car. So while I admire the Jazz and have enjoyed driving a version this week with a 1.3

i-VTEC engine, there were times when I felt a tad frustrated by the engine’s performance.

This lack of startling performance is probably all in the name of frugality as this model Jazz achieves 55.4 mpg on the combined cycle.

However, in my experience there are other engines of equal cubic capacity that compete with both that mpg rating, emissions and, more importantly for me, performance.

So I look forward to driving the new Jazz Sport in coming months and reporting back on its performance.

Priced at £14,115 for the entry level S grade, the range tops out at £17,155 for the new Sport edition, which features the new 130 PS (96 kW) 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine.

With customer deliveries expected to start this month, the new line-up will also include Skyride Blue Metallic as a new colour option.

The 102PS 1.3 i-VTEC engine range will start off at £14,115 on the road for the entry-level S model.

Brand new to the line-up is the Jazz Sport, which features a 130PS (96 kW) 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.

Based on the SE grade, the Sport features a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille, and triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper — both finished with a sporty red accent line similar to the Civic Type R, LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black 16” alloy wheels.

The interior features a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, all of which are enhanced by orange stitching.

HONDA JAZZ FACTFILE

• New 2018 Honda Jazz range starts from £14,115 for base S grade

• New Jazz Sport with 1.5 i-VTEC 130PS engine tops the range at £17,155

• Customer deliveries start this month