Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Superb factfile

Test car: Škoda Superb SportLine 2.0 TSI 280PS 4x4 DSG

Price, including options: £37,645

Performance:

Combined mpg: 39.8 mpg

CO2 emissions: 160g/km

Max speed: 155 mph

0-60mph: 5.6 secs

Options fitted include:

Dynamic Chassis Control: £750

Virtual pedal: £150

Wi-Fi and Phone Box: £300

Motoring

Looking for a job?

Qualified Nursery Practitioner

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest School nursery is ...

 

Pre-prep Class Teacher

Location Reading

CROSFIELDS SCHOOL JOB DESCRIPTION PRE-PREP CLASS TEACHER As a teacher at Crosfields you will be working as part of a ...

 

Part-time Receptionist

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Part-time Receptionist To start as soon as possible 13 + hours per week We are ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33