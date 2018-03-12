Superb factfile

Test car: Škoda Superb SportLine 2.0 TSI 280PS 4x4 DSG Price, including options: £37,645 ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
12/03/2018
Test car: Škoda Superb SportLine 2.0 TSI 280PS 4x4 DSG
Price, including options: £37,645
Performance:
• Combined mpg: 39.8 mpg
• CO2 emissions: 160g/km
Max speed: 155 mph
0-60mph: 5.6 secs
Options fitted include:
• Dynamic Chassis Control: £750
• Virtual pedal: £150
• Wi-Fi and Phone Box: £300
Enthusiasts head to Beaulieu for Simply Porsche Sunday
MY favourite Porsche is the rather wonderful Porsche 356 — a rather indistinct number yet in June ... [more]
Downsized Skoda bristles with up-to-date technology
THE Škoda Superb has come a long, long way since the days way back in the Thirties when it first ... [more]
