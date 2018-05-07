Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Supercars are revving up for day out at Stonor Park

Supercars are revving up for day out at Stonor Park

A FLEET of supercars will be on display at Stonor Park later this month.

They will be parked on the front lawn of the Grade I listed stately home from 10am on Sunday, May 20.

There will be classic and modern supercars, from pioneering race cars to the latest hyper cars.

Street food and gourmet picnics will also be on sale and the Wonder Woods adventure playground will be open for children and families to enjoy on the day.

The event is being held in support of The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund, with every supercar owner donating £15 for entry into the exclusive Supercar Paddock and Owners’ Enclosure.

Tickets are priced £18 for adults and £12 for children (aged two to 15). Season ticket holders enter free.

For more information and to book, visit www.stonor.com

Motoring

Looking for a job?

HGV Drivers

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence Full training given ...

 

TBC

Location Henley-on-Thames

 

Boarding Assistants

Boarding Assistant (Term time – commencing September 2018) We are seeking an enthusiastic and able applicant to join ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33