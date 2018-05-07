Supercars are revving up for day out at Stonor Park

A FLEET of supercars will be on display at Stonor Park later this month.

They will be parked on the front lawn of the Grade I listed stately home from 10am on Sunday, May 20.

There will be classic and modern supercars, from pioneering race cars to the latest hyper cars.

Street food and gourmet picnics will also be on sale and the Wonder Woods adventure playground will be open for children and families to enjoy on the day.

The event is being held in support of The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund, with every supercar owner donating £15 for entry into the exclusive Supercar Paddock and Owners’ Enclosure.

Tickets are priced £18 for adults and £12 for children (aged two to 15). Season ticket holders enter free.

For more information and to book, visit www.stonor.com