School’s hosting third classic car show and teaming up with boat show

PANGBOURNE College will host its third annual classic car show on Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm.

The show has been immensely popular since the first event in 2016 and this year promises to be the best yet, showcasing dozens of vintage, classic and rare cars.

Located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in 230 acres of Berkshire countryside, Pangbourne is a beautiful setting for what should be another fantastic day for motoring enthusiasts. Last year’s show saw more than 180 classic and vintage cars, scooters and motorbikes on display on the college’s parade ground, with the backdrop of the stunning Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel on one side and Devitt House on the other.

Supporters of the event include Lamborghini Pangbourne, Aston Martin, HR Owen Bentley and Kingdom Coffee. This year there will be more than 200 cars on show and as you view them Pangbourne’s silver band will be accompanying the whole thing with some great music.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic and entry to the show is free. However, there will be a £5 charge for car parking, which will serve as a charitable donation to the Nabugabo Community Learning Centre in Uganda. The College has supported NCLC since 2014 and hosts regular fund-raising events to contribute to its development, including a Charity Dinner in 2016 which raised over £19,000.

Show organiser Tom Cheney said: “The previous two years have surpassed all my expectations and I am sure that the same will happen again this year — especially with teaming up with the Beale Park boat show.

“It is so nice to have so many like-minded petrolheads at the show, all of whom are happy to give you their time to talk about their pride and joy and to have such a wide range of vehicles is also great.

“It is fantastic that the show can support charities and have a larger impact than just the show itself. We are very lucky to be supported once again by Kingdom Coffee and HR Owen.”

Pangbourne’s event is being run in partnership with the Beale Park Boat & Outdoor Show 2018, which this year runs from June 1 to 3 and where there will also be a vintage vehicle exhibition.

All associates, vintage car owners and friends attending the Pangbourne College show are also encouraged to visit the Beale Park show, just three miles down the road.

For more information, visit www.pangbourne.com/

classic-car-show