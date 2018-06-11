Juke’s worth taking out of box

THE other Nissan I have been driving this month — following on from my review of the game-changing all-new Micra in last week’s edition — is the Juke, the popular compact crossover that now has a number of new features and design upgrades.

I make no apology for featuring two Nissan models — the Sunderland based plant is Britain’s biggest car factory and an integral part of the UK motor industry.

The Juke has proved a favourite with a lot of British buyers and I think these new improvements show a popular model now with mature style lines and technical features.

I have been driving a Nissan Juke Nismo RS, which was very quick and capable. The Juke range includes the Nismo version and the Juke R-2.0 so there is something for everyone.

Nissan announced the Juke upgrades when the new model made its public debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. The upgraded Nissan Juke has now been on sale in the UK for the past month (May).

A contemporary new look has been designed for the Juke’s front end. This includes a new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.

Two new 16in alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, also from Acenta grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, the 18in wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts.

Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, door side sills and mirror caps, are also available through the personalisation programme. These are standard on Bose Personal Edition and optional on Tekna models.

And there are two new body colours — Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze. The sound system I have been enjoying on the Micra — Bose Personal audio — also comes to the Juke. This sound system delivers a 360-degree listening experience through Bose digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers.

For the sound techies among you, these include the two pioneering Bose UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat headrest. The system is unique to Nissan and included on the 2018 Juke as standard from the new Bose Personal Edition grade.

Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours — Energy Orange and Power Blue. These further enhance the design of the central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery. Gloss black interior personalisation remains available. Interior personalisation is standard on the Bose Personal Edition and Tekna grades.

There is also a higher grade of leather on the steering wheel, plus improved visual clarity on the combimeter thanks to a new white-on-black information display.

Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan Europe, said: “The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models. These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”

The Nissan Juke is available in four grades — Visia, Acenta, Bose Personal Edition and Tekna.

Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit (cheers to that) with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.

Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.

For the Bose Personal Edition grade, the Juke comes with the NissanConnect infotainment system, colour reversing camera, Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start, electrically folding door mirrors, part-leather seats, automatic headlights and the Bose Personal sound system.

Flagship Tekna grade adds Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor and full leather heated front seats.