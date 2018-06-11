Monday, 11 June 2018

Motorcycle retailers pinning their hopes on sunshine days

MOTORCYCLE retailers are hoping the sunny weather will boost sales after the prolonged winter led to a dip in April.

Stephen Latham, head of the National Motorcycle Dealers Association, said: “Following an encouraging start to the year for motorcycle sales, it is disappointing to see that registrations declined in April by minus 11.7 per cent.”

For the year to date, the market stands at 33,763 units registered on the roads so far — only 85 more bikes sold than for the same period last year.

This month bikes in the 651 to 1,000cc sector saw the most significant decline by minus 35.3 per cent and down 20.1 per cent so far this year. In total, this is 7,629 registrations compared with 9,554 in the first four months of 2017.

Mr Latham continued: “Manufacturer-wise, Honda topped the list this month with 1,562 registrations, followed by Yamaha in second position with 1,099 sales, and Triumph in third position, registering 840 machines.

“Overall, dealers are optimistic that 2018 will be a more positive year for motorcycle sales. We look forward to seeing what the next few months bring.”

