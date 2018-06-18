Special edition offers big car luxury

THERE has to be a good reason for a limited edition of any model and Mazda saw the launch of the Mazda3 Sport Black special edition back in April as a chance to make this hatchback more stylish and sporty.

I think they have succeeded. By successfully blending increased specification and sporty styling enhancements, the Sport Black is a must car to check out for any Mazda3 fans — of which there are many.

So the Mazda3 range will no doubt have been boosted by the arrival of the Mazda3 Sport Black special edition.

Not least because of the attractive price tag — you get a lot for your money in what is still a smallish car.

Offered exclusively in hatchback body style, the £21,595 Sport Black is marked out by enhanced styling and unique 18-inch dark alloy wheels.

Designed to complement Mazda’s Kodo “Soul of Motion” design, and the dynamic proportions of the standard Mazda3, the Sport Black’s Jet Black roof spoiler and door mirrors contrast perfectly with the free of charge Soul Red Metallic, Snowflake White Pearlescent and Eternal Blue Mica paint choices.

Limited to just 700 examples in the UK, the Mazda3 Sport Black is aimed at delivering “hot hatch inspired looks” in an affordable and exclusive package that includes

hi-tech features.

Based on the 120ps SE-L Nav Mazda3, the Sport Black gets extra technology including a reversing camera, LED highlights with Adaptive front lighting system and Smart keyless entry.

So the looks are there — but also inside touches such as the heated steering wheel and excellent sound system will make any Mazda3 enthusiast very happy.

Simply put, this is big car luxury in a stylish, small package.

Inside, the Sport Black’s bespoke character is further enhanced not only by the heated steering wheel, and Bose surround sound system, but also cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Fitted with Mazda’s MZD-Connect system, seven-inch colour touchscreen display and Multimedia Commander, the Sport Black benefits from integrated navigation as standard.

Mazda recognises the importance of the Mazda3 because of its popularity with drivers of all ages, as Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda Motors UK, is keen to emphasise.

“The Mazda3 is a core model in our line-up, one that continues to be popular with both private and fleet customers,” he said.

“The Sport Black special edition delivers even more value to our customers and I’m sure its winning combination of extra equipment, distinctive styling enhancements and competitive price will make this a very popular addition to the already extensive Mazda3 range.”

Factfile

Mazda3 2.0 120ps Sport Black

Test car price (on the road): £21,595

Body colour: Soul Red Metallic

Interior trim, colour/type: Premium Black Cloth

CO2 emissions rating: 119g/km

Powered by 120ps SKYACTIV-G petrol engine and limited to just 700 cars

Standard equipment includes:

• 18in dark alloy wheels

• Jet Black rear roof spoiler

• Heated power-folding Jet Black door mirrors with integrated indicator lights

• LED headlights with adaptive front lighting system

• Rear parking distance sensors

• Smart keyless entry

• Reversing camera

• Seven-inch colour touchscreen display and Multimedia Commander

• Mazda Multimedia System (including AM / FM / DAB radio and CD player)

• Auxiliary (AUX) and USB connectivity 2 USB inputs

• Internet app integration for internet radio, Facebook and Twitter functionality

• Integrated navigation system with 3-years free European map updates

• Heated steering wheel

• Available in three free of charge paint colours