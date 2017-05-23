Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Sheer driveability sets Peugeot apart

Peugeot 308 SW Feline e-THP 130: SO what makes a car great? Longevity has to come into it — a tried and tested model that is updated and improved over a few decades and has proved its worth.

Economy, performance and comfort are all deciding factors but in my book it is simply getting in and taking a car for a good long drive that reveals all.

Take the new Peugeot 308 SW. Now you could easily have your head turned before you even drive this car.

The reason is that this year the new 308 hatchback pulled off a bit of a coup. On the eve of press day for the 84th Geneva Motor Show, it was crowned 2014 Car of the Year, awarded by a jury of journalists representing 22 European countries.

Thirty new models from North American, Korean, European and Japanese manufacturers, on sale in Europe during 2013, were eligible for the title. But the new Peugeot 308 beat them all.

