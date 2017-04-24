Slaying play

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
ST George’s Day will be celebrated at Greys Court on Sunday.
Hurst Morris People will dance and perform their mummers’ play from noon. The play features the slaying and recovery of St George.
24 April 2017
