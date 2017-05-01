Mischief, mayhem and a chance to enter creative writing contest

CHILDREN’S favourite Peter Rabbit is the inspiration behind a creative writing competition being run by Henley’s River and Rowing Museum.

To celebrate the opening of its summer family exhibition, Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, the museum in Mill Meadows has teamed up with Frederick Warne & Co, part of Penguin Random House, and the Henley Standard to ask schoolchildren to create their very own adventurous tale.

The stories can take place in any setting and do not have to feature Peter Rabbit or any of Beatrix Potter’s other characters.

Winners will have their stories turned into a real book and published in the Henley Standard — as well as winning prizes for their school.

The Tale of Peter Rabbit was Beatrix Potter’s very first book. The classic story started life as an illustrated letter written to Noel Moore, the son of her former governess, in 1893.

Published in October 1902, the story has never been out of print and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

Over the past century, generations of children have enjoyed the story of this mischievous little rabbit and his adventures in Mr McGregor’s garden. Now the River & Rowing Museum and Frederick Warne & Co are asking children to create their very own adventurous tale.

The competition is open to children aged five to 11 years and the winners will receive a copy of their story turned into a real book by the publishers.

Other prizes include £100 worth of books for the winner’s school and a free class visit to the museum.

Opening on Saturday, June 24, the exhibition Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem aims to bring this mischievous character to life. From the seven tales in which he features to the recent celebrations of the 150th anniversary of his creator’s birth, it will focus on Peter Rabbit as a character.

The galleries will be packed with fun activities for families to enjoy, including dressing up as Peter and helping Mrs Tiggywinkle hang up the laundry.

Children can help plant carrots in Mr McGregor’s garden, or curl up with a book in the museum’s story corner.

Based around a collection of works on loan from the publishers, Frederick Warne & Co, the exhibition will also showcase original artworks, first editions, and early Peter Rabbit merchandise.

Assistant curator Caroline Brown said: “We can’t wait to help families get to know Peter Rabbit better through the exhibition, which will be full of fun things to do together. This competition is a great chance for us to include children’s voices in the exhibition, and we are excited to read the stories they come up with.”

The museum’s head of learning, Helen Cook, added: “We are looking forward to seeing what tales children think up and where their imagination will take them. The Peter Rabbit story has been enjoyed by so many families, it is exciting to see how it will inspire a new generation.”

Competition packs can be downloaded at www.rrm.co.uk/

learning/schools-visits and the closing date for entries is Friday, May 12.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, September 24. For full details, visit www.rrm.co.uk