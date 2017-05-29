Antiques and more at vintage car boot

STONOR Park is following up on the success of last year’s Great Antique and Vintage Car Boot Fair last year with a second event this Sunday (May 28).

The gates open to sellers from 7am — when premium buyers will also have access.

Admission for buyers is £3, with prices for sellers starting at £12 for one car.

A spokesman for Stonor Park said: “Last year we received a really high standard of antique, vintage and retro wares ranging from vintage clothes, turn of the century tools from a Thames boatyard, and vintage military goods — for display purposes only! — in addition to the vast range of antiques.

“The day proved an enormous hit with over 100 quality sellers and an average of 2,500 buyers. Stalls for this year have already been booked from trades as far afield as Gloucestershire, Derbyshire and Kent.

“Delicious foods will be available from Matthew’s Kitchen, run by former Rick Stein chef Mathhew Dorich. We also have Supreme Sausages from Chalgrove and Greek souvlaki kebab wraps — not forgetting Phil Domby’s coffee van.”

Music will be provided by Casual Sax, while children can make the most of the new tower slide in Stonor’s Wonder Woods play park.

For more information or to book a space, call Stonor on (01491) 639427 or email enquiries@stonor.com