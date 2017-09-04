Talk will tell tale of Peter Rabbit's creator

BEATRIX Potter’s creations have been delighting children at Henley’s River and Rowing Museum this summer as part of its “Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem” exhibition.

As a children’s author and illustrator her work is known worldwide.

But later this month there will be a chance to learn more about her other interests when the museum in Mill Meadows hosts an illustrated talk by Anney Harris, the co-founder of the Beatrix Potter Society.

“Beatrix Potter: Artist, Scientist, Conservationist” will cover all aspects of Potter’s life — from her privileged upbringing in London to her Lake District home, examining this remarkable woman’s legacy and her impact on us all.

The hour-long talk on Saturday, September 16, starts at 11.30am. Tickets are £6 and booking is essential. Call the museum on (01491) 415600.

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, “Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem” continues at the museum until Sunday, September 24.

Exhibits include original artworks, first editions and early Peter Rabbit merchandise.

The River and Rowing Museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Annual passes are £12.50 for adults and £9.95 for ages four and over, with concessions £11.50. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk