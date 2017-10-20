Author and Olympic champion to speak at rowing conference

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Friday, 20 October 2017
Author Daniel James Brown and triple Olympic gold-medallist Andrew Triggs-Hodge will be among the speakers at the annual Rowing History Conference in Henley.
The pair will speak at the conference at the River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.
Brown, who wrote the bestselling book “The Boys in the Boat", will fly in from America for a screening of film adaptation “The Boys of ‘36”, the story of the US rowing crew’s Olympic triumph in Nazi Germany.
The film will be shown on Friday with a three-course dinner for guests afterwards.
The following day will feature talks by Triggs-Hodge, Leander Club president Jeremy Randall and Colleen Orsmond, Olympic rower and World Rowing’s
“We will be celebrating the history of the sport and, on the eve of the Museum’s twentieth anniversary, will be looking to the future with talks on the rise of women’s rowing and a panel discussion on the Olympic rowing format.”
Tickets cost between £18 and £98. For more information or to book visit www.rrm.co.uk/backsplash
20 October 2017
