Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Olympic champion thrills children with museum visit

Olympic champion thrills children with museum visit

OLYMPIC rowing champion Tom Ransley visted the learning centre at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

The former Cambridge Blue was in the Team GB men’s eight that won gold in Rio in 2016 and bronze at London 2012.

He delighted children from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Maidenhead with tales of his training regime, calorie intake and even encounters with a kangaroo!

Helen Cook, head of learning at the museum, said: “We were thrilled that Tom was able to spare the time from his gruelling training regime to join us and inspire our school group with exciting stories of training, competing and winning.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33