Car park sub-let plan

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley could be allowed to sub-let its car park during this year’s royal regatta.

Henley Town Council is expected to allow the move as long as the museum does not undercut the prices in the neighbouring Mill Meadows car park, which the council owns.

The museum says it will invest the money it makes in children’s education projects in the next academic year. It also wants to use the car park for craft and food markets to bring in extra revenue and has asked the council about creating a front garden with picnic benches for a coffee and cake service.

Operations director Lynne Adams says this would attract more people to both Mill Meadows and the museum.

Councillors have asked for more details.