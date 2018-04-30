New markets

MARKETS are set to be held in the car park at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

There would be one in the autumn and one in the spring each with eight to 10 stalls selling street food and local produce.

Members of the town council’s recreation and amenity committee backed the museum’s plans on the condition the markets don’t clash with other events.

Meanwhile, the museum has scrapped plans to install picnic benches in front of the building.