Monday, 21 May 2018

Hippo exhibition date

THE date for an exhibition showcasing all 200 hippos made to commemorate Leander Club’s bicentenary has changed.

The club’s Hip Hip Hooray project will be on display at the River & Rowing Museum on May 29, not May 22, as previously scheduled.

The papier-mâché hippos have been specially decorated by artists, schools and community groups especially for the occasion. They will be on show together for one day only, with free entry.

A separate exhibition at the museum, titled The First 200 Years, will be launched next Wednesday and run until July 16.

Later, some of the hippos will be auctioned for the Kafue River & Rowing centre in Zambia.

