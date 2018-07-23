Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
TALL tales and songs will be at the River and Rowing Museum from 10.30am to 4pm on Thursday (July 26) as part of the current Nick Sharratt exhibition. Dive into the artist’s stories and drawings — you could meet a pirate or a wellyphant and create your own colourful characters. Free with admission to the museum.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say