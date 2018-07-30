Museum party

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley will hold an all-day party on August 23 to mark 20 years since it opened.

It will host a family fun day from 10am to 4pm with birthday activities and fun. The party is free with paid admission to the museum at Mill Meadows.

The museum opened in 1998 to celebrate the river, the sport of rowing and the town of Henley.

It has more than 116,000 visitors each year, including 20,000 youngsters for education.