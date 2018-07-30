Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Museum party

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley will hold an all-day party on August 23 to mark 20 years since it opened.

It will host a family fun day from 10am to 4pm with birthday activities and fun. The party is free with paid admission to the museum at Mill Meadows.

The museum opened in 1998 to celebrate the river, the sport of rowing and the town of Henley.

It has more than 116,000 visitors each year, including 20,000 youngsters for education.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33