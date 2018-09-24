Museum in appeal for volunteers

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is seeking volunteers.

It says there are lots of opportunities at the museum in Mill Meadows for enthusiastic, friendly people.

Director Sarah Posey said: “The museum is committed to bringing high-calibre exhibitions and loans to Henley but needs your help to do this.

“Our volunteers receive training and support as well as benefits and the pleasure of working in a friendly team dedicated to making great exhibitions happen.

“We’re keen to grow our volunteer numbers for two stunning upcoming shows. We’d love to hear from you, whatever your age or background.”

This autumn, the museum is opening a new art exhibition called Approaching Thunder: 1940s British Prints & Drawings featuring the work of artists including Henry Moore, Graham Sutherland and John Piper.

This will be followed in the spring by An Earthly Paradise: William Morris and the Thames.

The museum says exhibitions of this calibre require constant gallery supervision and, as a charity, it relies on the support of volunteers.

It says volunteering would suit a student looking with some valuable work experience or someone returning to the workplace and looking to develop new skills or someone interested in the arts.

Volunteers enjoy a range of benefits, including a discount in the café and shop and attending museum lectures and events such as exhibition private views and behind-the-scenes tours.

For more information, visit rrm.co.uk