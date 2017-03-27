Winning band

A ROCK group made up of four teenagers won the Buckinghamshire Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday night.

Dolly & the Dinosaur are bass guitarist Tom Priestley, 17, who lives in Henley, and two fellow pupils at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow, vocalist Adam Cox, 17, and drummer Rohan Misra, 16, as well as Henley College student Ben Porter , 17, (guitar).

They beat 11 other bands in the county heat of the competition, which is open to groups from secondary schools with a prize of the opportunity to recording an EP.