Are you up for a Jimi Hendrix experience?

A CONCERT celebrating the life and work of Jimi Hendrix will be staged at Lovibonds brewery, off the Greys Road car park in Henley, on Friday, April 14.
Andy Crowdy on bass, Denny Ilett on guitar and vocals, and Daisy Palmer on drums, will be reworking some of Hendrix’s best-known tracks such as Purple Haze and All Along the Watchtower.
They will be supported by singer-songwriter Lucy Zirins, whose music has elements of Celtic folk and blues rock.
Doors open at 8pm and tickets are priced £15. For more information and to book via PayPal, visit www.lovibonds.com
