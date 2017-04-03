Shop to song

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Monday, 03 April 2017
A ROCK choir will perform for customers at the Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave, tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.
The singers from Reading, Wokingham and Bracknell will be led by Lucy Hewes, who also runs Henley Rock Choir.
