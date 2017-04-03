Pub rockers' big gig weekend

LIVE music fans will get two opportunities to see rock and blues group Octane Spring do their thing this weekend, as they step up for gigs in Woodcote and Wallingford.

First up, Wallingford’s Town Arms hosts the band tonight (Friday), with support from singer-guitarist Sian Lloyd-Williams. Tomorrow night (Saturday) they play the Black Lion in Woodcote, which is celebrating 30 years of the current landlords’ ownership.

Lead singer Jon Sedwell said: “It’s something of a big gig weekend for us. It will be our first time at the Town Arms, so we’ll be working hard to make new friends and make a positive impression. We’re no strangers to the Black Lion — they always make us welcome and there’s always a great atmosphere.”

Jon’s bandmates are renowned former Titans guitarist Pete Snellgrove, virtuoso bassist Howard King, with the newest recruit being the dynamic Martyn Jones on drums.

Octane Spring play high-energy rock and blues classics from the likes of AC/DC, Free, the Rolling Stones, ZZ Top and more.

Both gigs start at 9pm. For more information, visit www.octanespring.co.uk