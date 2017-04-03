Classical lovers have a tough call to make

FANS of choral music have a tough choice to make next weekend when two concerts take place at the same time.

The evening of Saturday, April 8, will see South Chiltern Choral Society in concert at the Great Hall of the University of Reading in London Road.

That concert starts at 7pm. Just 45 minutes later, Douai Abbey is the venue for the latest outing by Reading Bach Choir.

Conducted by Paul Burke, the South Chiltern Choral Society will be tackling the New Novello Choral Edition of Mozart’s Requiem together with Schubert’s Mass No3 in B flat.

Accompanied by an orchestra, they will be joined for the occasion by soprano Taya Smith, mezzo-soprano Freya Jacklin, tenor Ben Durrant and bass Peter Collins.

Tickets are £12 (£6 for under-21s). To book, call 07500 032840 or visit www.

southchilternchoralsociety.

org.uk

The same evening, Reading Bach Choir continue their 50th anniversary celebrations with three moving insights for Passiontide.

The programme opens with the Passion motets from Heinrich Schütz’s Cantiones Sacrae. This will be followed by Francis Poulenc’s Quatre motets pour un temps de pénitence before the programme concludes with Hugo Distler’s Choralpassion.

Tickets are £17 with concessions £15, students and 16- to 18-year-olds £8, and under-16s £5.

To book, call 0118 947 8097, 0845 5218 218 or email

tickets@readingbachchoir.

org.uk

For more information, visit www.readingbachchoir.org.uk