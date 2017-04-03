Monday, 03 April 2017

Organ prodigy had made the grade by 18

INTERNATIONAL organ virtuoso Chris Powell is bringing his unique talents to Henley town hall on Sunday afternoon (April 2).

Born in Manchester in 1971, his formative years in Lancashire saw him pursue his love of music with piano and organ studies.

By the time he was 18 he had successfully auditioned to join the team of organists playing for dancing at the landmark Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Today Chris is regarded as one of the UK’s premier entertainment organists, as well as an ambassador in the field of electronic and theatre organ music.

Sunday’s concert starts at 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Tickets are £7 with concessions £6.50.

