Folk favourites are hitting the road with their bands

COMPOSER, producer and multi-instrumentalist John McCusker and his band are playing Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (April 10).

Featuring some of the finest traditional musicians to be found anywhere, the John McCusker Band features the man himself alongside Andy Cutting, Adam Holmes, Innes White and Toby Shaer.

The band is currently partway through an extensive UK tour aimed at showcasing the talents that have seen McCusker hailed by the Guardian as “one of the UK’s most gifted and versatile musicians in any genre”.

Since 2008, McCusker has been member of former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler’s touring band, playing arenas worldwide.

Nettlebed Folk Song Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “John played a sell-out show for us in February with Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle. His five-piece ensemble features vocals, fiddles, mandolin, guitar, cittern, flute and whistles.”

Monday’s show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £16 in advance and can be booked by calling 01628 636620 or via www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

n Folk club patron Phil Beer will be bringing his band to Nettlebed on Monday, May 15 — on this occasion including Emily Slade on guitar and vocals. Tickets are priced £16.50 in advance.