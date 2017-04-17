Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Moody blues back on the menu

FORMER Whitesnake guitarist Micky Moody and acclaimed blues guitarist Papa George play an evening of “Moody blues” at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Tuesday (April 18).

While Moody is best known for his time with the hard rock band, he also enjoyed hits with Juicy Lucy, Frankie Miller, Roger Chapman and Chris Farlowe.

For his part, Papa George was described as one of the world’s finest blues guitarists by Guitarist magazine.

None other than the legendary Muddy Waters called him “spectacular” and he has recorded, toured and performed with numerous artists over the years, including Robert Plant, Gary Moore and Peter Green.

Paul Clerehugh, the chef patron of the Newlands Lane pub, said: “It’s always a special treat to enjoy these excellent musicians in the intimacy of the Billet.”

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night and a £15 music cover charge will apply. For tickets and table reservations, call the venue on (01491) 681048.

