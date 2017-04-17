Normal 'Service' will soon resume at club

NETTLEBED Folk Song Club is having a break for Easter — meaning no concert this coming Monday (April 17).

But the weekly series of Monday night concerts at Nettlebed Village Club will resume on April 24 when eight-piece rock-folk band Home Service take to the stage at the 227-capacity High Street venue.

Formed in 1981, Home Service made a dramatic return to prominence in 2011 with a bestselling live album and a string of major festival appearances that saw them named “best live act” at the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Last year, after five years back on the road, their esteemed leader and frontman John Tams announced he was retiring and many thought that would be the end of the band. But happily not.

With John Kirkpatrick — formerly of Steeleye Span, Brass Monkey and of course the John Kirkpatrick Band — agreeing to join the line-up as frontman, the band has embarked on a new chapter.

A new live album, A New Ground, has been recorded, featuring all-new recordings of new material set alight by Home Service’s distinctively mighty brass sound.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This band is a folk institution — one of the most unique sounds that could grace any stage, with nothing remotely comparable in the folk arena.”

The concert on Monday, April 24, starts at 8pm. Tickets are £16.50 in advance and can be booked by calling 01628 636620 or via www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk