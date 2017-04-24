Tales of love and Spanish melody

AN evening fund-raising recital will be hosted at a private drawing room in Henley next Friday (April 28).

The concert, staged by Opera Prelude, will take you on a journey through some of Brahm’s greatest Lieder alongside his friend Schumann’s depiction of a woman’s life and love.

Based on the texts by Adelbert von Chamisso, Schumann’s cycle describes the course of a woman’s love for a man, through first encounter, courtship, marriage and, finally, mourning and passing.

Brahms was adept at picking poetry that lent itself to a musical setting, resulting in uplifting and profound Lieder, perfect for an intimate space.

Manuel de Falla’s evocative cycle of Spanish songs brings the Iberian peninsula to life in hues of joy, sorrow and passion. The heat of Spain is captured in dreamy music which, contrasted with toe-tapping brilliance, inspires the listener to dance.

Tickets are £75, which includes champagne and a fork supper. The concert is from 7pm to 9pm. Its location is revealed at booking from 0207 183 7323.