Monday, 24 April 2017

Dine out with soul

SINGER Mollie Marriott is returning to the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Tuesday (April 25) with her band.

The daughter of mod legend Steve Marriott will be showcasing her contemporary blues and soul vocals ahead of the launch of her debut album Truth is A Wolf later this year.

Mollie Marriott’s first record deal was as a member of girl band D2M aged 12 and since then the Henley-based singer has recorded and toured with the likes of Paul Weller, Ronnie Wood, Joe Brown, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant and Beyoncé.

The Crooked Billet's full regular menu will be available on the night and a £15 music cover charge will apply. For more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet
.co.uk

