Church appeal

ACOUSTIC roots duo HowdenJones will perform at Bix village hall on Sunday (April 23).

Kate Howden and Paul Jones specialise in playing village hall and their concert, which is a 7pm for 7.30pm start, is raising money for the village’s St James Church kitchen and toilets project.

Tickets are £15, which includes drinks and canapes, from (01491) 577368 or kathrynanndoodson@gmail

.com