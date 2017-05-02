Thanks for the tea party, Tony, say pensioners

MORE than 50 people attended a tea party in memory of former Henley mayor Tony Lane.

The Henley 60+ Club hosted the event, which included live music and an appearance by Mayor Julian Brookes.

Guests were seated on two long tables and were served tea, cakes and sandwiches made by Charlotte Cavanagh of Time for Tea.

Gill Dodds, who chairs the club’s management committee, led a toast to Mr Lane, who died in 2014, before she and the Mayor gave speeches. Pianist Ben Waters played singalong songs including Blueberry Hill and When The Saints Go Marching In.

The event was funded by a £1,000 donation from the Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation, a charitable trust set up to donate money to community groups and voluntary organisations.

Mrs Dodds said: “We contacted the foundation and explained how Tony enjoyed coming here and they came back with the suggestion that we could have a tea party in his name. We will also be applying for a grant to help towards the running of the club.”

Mr Lane was a member of Henley Town Council from 1965 to 2002. He was mayor for a record four terms between 1971 and 2002 and was made an MBE in 1995 for his contribution to the community.

He was living at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road, Henley, when he died, aged 87.