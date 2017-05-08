Exploring the great American tapestry

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir will be exploring the great tapestry of American music next Saturday (May 13).

An evening concert at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road will see the

30-strong group tackling everything from from traditional spirituals to songs from West Side Story.

They will be accompanied by Anita D’Attellis on piano and Mandy Beard on violin.

Aliquando’s music director Anne Evans said Mandy Beard’s violin would feature on a rendition of Aaron Copland’s Hoedown, with the choir set to tackle his Ching a Ring Chaw.

She added: “Anita D’Attellis will be playing Scott Joplin’s Magnetic Rag and Le Banjo, Fantaisie Grotesque, and American Sketch by the American composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, which may account for the title of this work!”

Other works due to be performed include Eric Whiteacre’s Hebrew Love Songs for choir and violin, Gershwin’s Old Man River and Summertime from Porgy and Bess, plus songs from Bernstein’s West Side Story, concluding with America.

Anne said: “There is something for everyone, so we encourage our community to come and enjoy a great selection of music, refreshments and canapes. There will be a retiring collection for our local branch of the RNLI.”

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for students, with children admitted free. To book, call (01491) 578238 or the venue on (01491) 577733.