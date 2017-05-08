Opera charity takes a look at other arts

YOU have to get up pretty early in the morning to keep up with Opera Prelude’s roster of up and coming young singers — and today (Friday) is no exception.

The charity, which stages concerts in Fawley and London, is launching its “Opera and the Other Arts” series of lecture-recitals at 10.30am this morning.

“Renoir’s La Loge — Art and Music of the Parisian Golden Age” is a lecture-recital by Dr Charlotte de Mille and Opera Prelude’s young singers. They will be joined by Alex Haigh (tenor) and Natalie Burch (piano).

Dr de Mille will introduce Impressionist paintings that reflected the growing popularity of the theatre in the 19th century — “la loge” literally translates as “the theatre box” and include references to Puccini, Vincent Hsypa, Erik Satie, dancer Jane Avril and Henri Toulouse-Lautrec. Alex Haigh will consider the reception of Don Giovanni in France, a ballet recorded by Dégas and the modern artistic life of La Bohème in the context of Don Giovanni.

The lecture-recital runs until 12.30pm. Tickets are £30 and details of the venue are provided on booking. For more information, visit www.operaprelude.com