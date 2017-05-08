Joshua's solo recital to raise cancer funds

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A FIFTEEN-year-old schoolboy from Henley is giving a solo piano recital at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Sunday (May 7).
Joshua Harris is a music scholar at Harrow and also plays cello, bass guitar and drums to a high standard.
Sunday’s performance at the Altwood Road venue starts at 2pm, with the programme set to include Chopin, Debussy and more.
Joshua said: “The recital is a great opportunity to explore my ambitions to be a concert pianist while raising some money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.”
Tickets are not available directly from the venue but can instead be reserved by emailing Amanda Biarda-Harris at abaiarda.harris@
gmail.com or calling 07736 353567.
Donations to the Teenage Cancer Trust are welcome.
